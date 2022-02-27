Synthetify Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $145,595.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

