Syscoin Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $376.05 million and $109.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00274751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,881,130 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

