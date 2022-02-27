TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

