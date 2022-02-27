TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of TE Connectivity worth $361,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

