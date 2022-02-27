TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 386.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,805,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.