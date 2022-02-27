TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

