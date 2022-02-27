Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 2,191.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.30% of Team worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Team by 28.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Team by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.97 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.