TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 701.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TELUS by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,189,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.