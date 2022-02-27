Terracoin Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $818,656.68 and $524.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,811.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00806274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00216415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

