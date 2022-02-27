TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.24% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

