Tether Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $201.77 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $201.77 million and $4.74 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,911.61 or 0.05055661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00035846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00109773 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

