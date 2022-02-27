The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of AES worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in AES by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AES by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,536 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.