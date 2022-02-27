The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.