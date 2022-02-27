The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average is $500.36.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

