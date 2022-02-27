The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Charles Schwab worth $595,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,440,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $698,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

