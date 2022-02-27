The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

NYSE COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

