The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.