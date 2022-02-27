The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $12,213,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after buying an additional 553,131 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

