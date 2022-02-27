The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $281,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.