The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,152 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

