The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,152 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

