The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of J. M. Smucker worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

