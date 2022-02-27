The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report $4.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.25 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $17.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $3,536,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

