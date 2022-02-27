The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,922,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after buying an additional 141,971 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 115,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

