The Sandbox Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $934.52 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00007774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About The Sandbox
According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “
The Sandbox Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
