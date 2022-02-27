The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.4% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $3,534,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.53 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

