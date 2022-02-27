Thingschain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $14,953.43 and $33.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,702.33 or 0.99925548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00286846 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars.

