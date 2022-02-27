ThreeFold Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $43,107.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00188822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00195413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

