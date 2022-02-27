Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00238198 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

