Tiger King (TKING) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $71,515.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

