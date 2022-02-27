TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.49 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $69.49 million and approximately $47,620.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00110491 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

