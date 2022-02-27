TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $773,532.97

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $773,532.97 and approximately $75,137.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.65 or 1.00242405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00298171 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

