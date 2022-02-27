Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.