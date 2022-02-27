Tornado Cash Price Tops $37.83 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.83 or 0.00097049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.53 or 0.07019478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.29 or 1.00003912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.