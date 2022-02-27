TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0219 on Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $669,087.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00110934 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

