Towercrest Capital Management Has $32.41 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

