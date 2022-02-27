TradeStars Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $54,703.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.92 or 0.07092905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.57 or 0.99663392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

