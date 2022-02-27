Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Transcat worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

