TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $253,416.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 432,807,290 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

