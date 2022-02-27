Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $57.57 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $57.57 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.70 or 0.06929061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,657.78 or 0.99756358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00054199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

