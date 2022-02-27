TrezarCoin (TZC) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $137,392.69 and $11.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.65 or 1.00242405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00233821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00281976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 272,177,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,177,000 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

