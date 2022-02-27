TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $75,882.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00109959 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

