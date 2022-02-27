Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.