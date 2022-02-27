Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.86 ($0.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 52.68 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £754.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.