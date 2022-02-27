Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 119.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TPB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.