Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tuya were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

