Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $418.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.