Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,489,414 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.93% of Ring Energy worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50,289.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

Ring Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.