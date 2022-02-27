Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,167,548 Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,167,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.62% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 121,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $222.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

