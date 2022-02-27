Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.34% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.60 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

